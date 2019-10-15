NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested Timothy Farmer of New Port Richey after he intentionally drove his car into the home of individuals. Deputies say he had a “feud” with the individuals in the home.

On Oct. 14, the arrest affidavit says that deputies saw Farmer behind the wheel of an SUV that was backed into a home. Deputies say Farmer showed signs of impairment, had a strong odor of alcohol and had blood-shot/watery eyes.

The county temporarily condemned the home due to the damage caused.

According to deputies, Farmer said he drove his SUV into the home, thinking that the individuals living there were not home and admitted to having a “long-standing feud” with the homeowners.

During his arrest, deputies say Farmer began to resist. Farmer pulled and twisted away from deputies, laid on his arms while being handcuffed and refused to let deputies retrieve an object from his pocket, according to the arrest report.

Farmer was arrested for DUI, burglary of an occupied residence, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended or revoked license, violation of pretrial release, and felony criminal mischief.

