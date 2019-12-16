SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies from the Hazardous Devices Unit went room to room with bomb-sniffing K-9s in the Sarasota County Courthouse in response to a reported bomb threat on the building.

They have given the all-clear.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, all essential courthouse staff had been evacuated.

Deputies say potential jurors and people going about regular business at the courthouse were also been removed from the building.

Everyone is now being allowed back inside.

