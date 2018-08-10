ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office are heading to the scene of a body found near railroad tracks.

The sheriff's office confirmed to 10News that a body was found near 62nd Avenue North and the CSX railroad tracks in St. Petersburg. The railroad tracks intersect 62nd Avenue just west of 49th Street N.

No further details were available at this time. This is a developing story.

