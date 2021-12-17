Deputies searching for man accused of robbing Bradenton stores with shotgun

People with information could be eligible for a cash reward.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Law enforcement is asking for help in identifying a man they say robbed a pair of Bradenton convenience stores with a shotgun.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, the incidents happened back in September. Law enforcement says the man entered a Circle K on East 30th Avenue armed with a sawed-off shotgun and demanded money. The man took the cash and left on a beach cruiser bicycle, investigators say.

The week prior, law enforcement says the same man robbed a Circle K on West 1st Street. Once again, he reportedly left the store on a beach cruiser bicycle.

No one was injured in either situation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS. You could be eligible for a cash reward.