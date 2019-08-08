PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 6-month-old boy.

Deputies say his mom, Ana Francisco-Miguel, 17, walked away from her Plant City home with him on Tuesday and has not been seen since.

Investigators say she was last known to be wearing a gray shirt with pink lettering and black leggings.

The baby, David, is described as 2-feet-tall and 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Ana is described 4-foot-11 and 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where they might be should call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.