The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man deputies say is missing and endangered.

Eric Simanton, 36, was last heard from around 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say he had traveled to his family's home on 127th Lane Road in Ocala, where he reportedly left behind his truck and items that raised concerns about his well-being.

Simanton is described as white, 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about where he might be, you should call 911.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.