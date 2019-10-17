GREATER CARROLLWOOD, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Orlando Proenza Junior who they say fired multiple paintball shots into another car causing minor injuries to the driver.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 Proenza Jr. pulled up alongside another car at the intersection of Casey Road and Lowell Road and began shooting inside the car with a paintball gun. Proenza Jr. allegedly fired multiple shots before taking off.

During their investigation, the sheriff’s office identified Proenza Jr. as the shooter and has issued a warrant for his arrest.

"No one driving on our roads in Hillsborough County should be in fear of becoming target practice for some prankster," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Shooting at innocent people with a paintball gun is not funny, and someone could have been seriously injured. To anyone who would consider committing a similar act, be on notice, we're not going to tolerate this."

Proenza Jr. was last seen driving a white Toyota Corolla with tinted windows and Florida license plate LKTJ96. He is believed to live in Hudson.

Anyone with information about where Proenza may be is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department at 813-247-8200.

