A Wimauma woman has been missing since April, and Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies are asking for your help to find her.

Nicole Bostick, 25, was last seen leaving her home in the 4900 block of Reflecting Pond Circle about 1 p.m. April 27. She has not been heard from since.

She was driving a white 2008 Suzuki SX4 with Florida tag JKEZ12.

She is 5-foot-3, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue jean jacket and jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

