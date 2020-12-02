TAMPA, Fla — Deputies say a man used a cell phone to take a picture or a short video underneath a teenage girl’s clothing.
According to a tweet from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Jan. 20 at the Chipotle on Dale Mabry Highway near Fletcher Avenue.
The man is seen on video looking around the restaurant before bending over with his cell phone.
Anyone who recognizes him is being asked to call deputies at 813-274-8200 or reach on social media with the hashtag @TeamHCSO.
