HILLSBOROUGH, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a missing teen.

Angelina Grimaldo, 16, was last seen at 8:30 Sunday night leaving her home in Ruskin, Fla.

In a tweet, the sheriff's office said she has not been seen or heard from since.

Grimaldo is 5' 5" tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and aqua dyed hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.