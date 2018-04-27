Marion County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old girl who may be in danger.

Taylor Jo Froom of Ocala was last seen about 8 p.m. Thursday leaving a Subway restaurant in a silver 2016 Hyundai sedan with Florida tag 1604TE.

She made statements that have officials concerned.

She is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a red gym shorts and a black Nike shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP