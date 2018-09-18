Residents are asked to avoid Woodlawn Street near Circle M Avenue in Dunnellon as Citrus County sheriff's deputies deal with an armed elderly man who is refusing to leave his home.

Deputies said there is no danger to residents, but they want them to avoid the area as they negotiate with the elderly man.

The incident started after a man had a fight with his wife, deputies said. The man has medical issues.

School buses have been rerouted, and the sheriff's aerial unit is in the area.

