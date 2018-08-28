HUDSON, Fla. -- A woman who was involved in a deadly Pasco County apartment complex shooting is now facing additional charges because deputies found she had her two children in the car with her during the incident.

Alexas Gregas, 19, was the second person arrested after what deputies said was a drug deal gone wrong on Aug. 15. She was initially charged with third-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Gregas' boyfriend, 21-year-old Anthony Blount, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Deputies also arrested Kiyondrea Redfield on charges of second-degree murder and felony possession of marijuana.

During their investigation of the Aug. 15 shooting, deputies said they found that Gregas had a 4-year-old and a 5-month-old in the car with her.

In the arrest report, deputies said Gregas "took actions which placed both she and the children in a very dangerous situation" and that shots were fired into the vehicle she was driving. Deputies also said bullets narrowly missed the children.

Investigators said they interviewed Gregas' 4-year-old child on Aug. 18. They said the child told the investigator that "(Redacted) shot his friend and (redacted) had blood all over her."

