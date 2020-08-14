Authorities said Deputy Justyn Weaver suffered injuries to his face and arm.

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — A Lamar County deputy received a warm welcome from his coworkers when he was released from the hospital this week.

Authorities said Deputy Justyn Weaver suffered injuries to his face and arm when he was met by numerous shotgun blasts to his car while he was sitting inside of it on Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said Weaver was near Moore Street in Milner responding to a call about a suspicious person in the area. The suspect, Donald Chandler Gordy, allegedly attacked him and left the scene.

He was later arrested in Alabama.

Weaver was taken to a hospital in the Atlanta area, and the sheriff's office has been posting updates about his condition throughout the week.

On Thursday, they posted photos and said Weaver had been released from the hospital and was welcomed home by his law enforcement family.

"Thank you for all of the prayers and support," the post reads. "He will still have to endure physical therapy. We are glad to have our hero Justyn Weaver back and in one piece!"