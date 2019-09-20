PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Dashcam video shows just how heroic a Pinellas County deputy is.

Deputy Travis Sibley sacrificed his own SUV to stop a driver from traveling into oncoming traffic.

It happened Thursday on Curlew Road and US Highway 19.

The woman driving a Nissan Altima had to swerve sharply to miss an ambulance and lost control, hitting a Mazda.

“He saved people from getting hurt and may have saved people from getting killed so he did a great job,” Gualtieri said during a press conference Friday afternoon.

The impact sent the Mazda into oncoming traffic. Deputy Sibley didn't even hesitate and decided to stop her with his own vehicle.

Thankfully, only the lady driving the Altima had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

