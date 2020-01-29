LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County sheriff’s deputy is recovering from a possible concussion, a compound nose fracture and other facial injuries after the patrol car she was in was hit head-on by a wrong-way drunk driver, according to investigators.

Deputy Sheriff Trainee Eric Roberts, 37, and Deputy Sheriff Brittney Black, 25, had just finished a traffic crash investigation when they were driving south on Combee Road. Sheriff Grady Judd says Black was the passenger.

A deputy in a patrol car in front of them saw a red Chevrolet pick-up truck, traveling north on Combee Road, cross the center line into the southbound lane.

That deputy was able to swerve to avoid being hit.

The truck then hit the patrol car Roberts and Black were in.

The sheriff says Deputy Roberts was able to get out of the patrol car on his own. Deputy Black was unconscious and had to be pulled out of the patrol car.

The driver of the truck, India Williams, 46, of Lakeland, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Deputies say two breath samples showed blood alcohol levels of .145 and .151.

Williams is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Deputy Black is in stable condition at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

Williams’ criminal history includes eight felony charges, nine misdemeanor charges including; possession of cocaine with intent to sell among several other charges.

“In a crash like this, we are so grateful that the injuries sustained by our deputies are not more serious. I ask for prayers for Deputy Black as she continues to be treated in the hospital—it will take some time for her to recover. We cannot say this too often: if you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, don’t drive. Don’t let others drive under the influence. I can assure you, we will hold this drunk driver accountable for her actions,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

