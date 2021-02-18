Tampa Bay leaders, law enforcement mourn loss of Pinellas County deputy

Deputy Michael Magli was killed in the line of duty when a suspected drunk driver crashed into him Wednesday.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa Bay leaders, local law enforcement and state leaders are expressing their condolences following the death of Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Magli.

Magli was killed in the line of duty when a suspected drunk driver crashed into him Wednesday evening. He was 30 and leaves behind a wife, two young children and his parents. He had been with the sheriff's office since 2013.

"[Magli] stepped up, like cops do, and tried to keep people from being hurt and he lost his life in the process," Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

In the wake of his death, an outpouring of support and condolences have come from leaders and other law enforcement agencies across Tampa Bay as the community mourns.

"God bless him and all who loved him," St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman tweeted.

God Bless him and all who loved him. https://t.co/wC8FyruA22 — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) February 18, 2021

"My heart goes out to Deputy Magli's family, friends, and the entire Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. May his service to the community never be forgotten," Mayor Jane Castor tweeted.

My heart goes out to Deputy Magli's family, friends, and the entire Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. May his service to the community never be forgotten. https://t.co/5H2uGTENbT — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) February 18, 2021

"Our hearts are broken for @SheriffPinellas as they mourn the loss of Deputy Michael Magli, killed in the line of duty Wednesday," The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office tweeted. "Our #teamHCSO family, unfortunately, knows all too well what this agency goes through. The PCSO family is in our thoughts and prayers tonight.

Our hearts are broken for @SheriffPinellas as they mourn the loss of Deputy Michael Magli, killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Our #teamHCSO family, unfortunately, knows all too well what this agency is going through. The PCSO family is in our thoughts and prayers tonight. https://t.co/IEVLhsCKtw — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 18, 2021

"Our hearts are broken to hear this news," The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for your service and sacrifice, Deputy Michael Magli. Your family and our brother and sisters @SheriffPinellas are in our prayers."

Our hearts are broken to hear this news. Thank you for your service and sacrifice, Deputy Michael Magli. Your family and our brothers and sisters @SheriffPinellas are in our prayers. https://t.co/EfmTXmYr2a — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) February 18, 2021

"Totally heartbroken 💔," the Polk County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

Totally heartbroken 💔 https://t.co/p7AUjW0BmV — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) February 18, 2021

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody also expressed her condolences, tweeting, "Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Magli was killed while trying to protect other from an out-of-control driver--heartbreaking. Justin and I are praying for the Deputy's wife, kids and the entire @SheriffPinellas family."

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Magli was killed while trying to protect others from an out-of-control driver—heartbreaking. Justin and I are praying for the Deputy’s wife, kids and the entire @SheriffPinellas family. https://t.co/vmovS2eTtu — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) February 18, 2021

Governor Ron DeSantis also reacted to the passing of Deputy Magli on Twitter.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Deputy Michael Magli, killed today in the line of duty. @FLCaseyDeSantis and I are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers, as well as the entire @SheriffPinellas family. His service and sacrifice will not be forgotten."

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Deputy Michael Magli, killed today in the line of duty. @FLCaseyDeSantis and I are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers, as well as the entire @SheriffPinellas family. His service and sacrifice will not be forgotten. https://t.co/0n4AGaxaJy — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 18, 2021