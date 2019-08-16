PALMETTO, Fla — Facing termination and possible charges of battery, a Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy has resigned.

On Aug. 4, investigators say Corrections Deputy Louis Valentin was seen on surveillance video punching an inmate while in the disciplinary pod exercise yard. Valentin resigned on Aug. 8 before an internal investigation was completed.

"This is not how our deputies are trained, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office," Sheriff Rick Wells said.

Wells said there are standards in place to prevent such situations.

"Recently, there has been a pattern of abusive conduct among a small percentage of the approximately 300 corrections employees," Wells explained.

He said four employees had recently been criminally charged. The State Attorney's Office will decide if criminal charges will be filed against Valentin.

"This culture has been identified, and all deputies in our Corrections Bureau are currently going through additional training," Wells added.

