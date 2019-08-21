PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A little more than two months after being shot while responding to a call, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said K-9 Deputy Chris Stone will be back to active duty.

Stone, who has been with the sheriff's office since July 2017, was involved in an "absolute gun battle" after he helped respond to a domestic dispute on June 8, according to the sheriff's office.

He and other deputies tried to deescalate the situation but were unsuccessful as the man continued to fire at them, the sheriff's office said.

One of the bullets hit Stone in the leg and he was also "somehow injured" in the hand, Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

Nocco said Stone had life-threatening injuries after his femoral artery was cut by the bullet. If it had not been for other deputies to help him with a tourniquet, he could have died.

Thankfully, Stone has recovered and will be returning to work.

The footage from the body-worn camera from the deputies involved in the shooting is expected to be released during a press conference Thursday.

