WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- A Polk County Sheriff's Deputy shot a 25-year-old woman who investigators say used a knife to threaten her ex-boyfriend.

Law enforcement was dispatched around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the ex-boyfriend's home on 16th Street NE near Dundee Road in Winter Haven.

Authorities say the woman threatened to kill him and was destroying things in his house.

The ex-boyfriend walked outside and called 9-1-1, according to deputies.

As soon as a responding deputy showed up, the woman began running with a knife toward the ex-boyfriend, investigators say. The deputy then fired a single shot which wounded the woman, who is now in serious condition -- but stable.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman has not yet been identified.

