A Pinellas County deputy was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash Monday morning on I-275 northbound at the southern end of the Sunshine Skyway in Manatee County.

Aerial footage from Sky10 showed the front end of the deputy's vehicle had hit the back of a white van. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or what happened to the third vehicle.

The other drivers were not hurt.

As of 8 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol said it was still investigating how the crash happened.

Traffic was backed up as tow trucks worked to clear the scene.

