Have you seen Deric? Police searching for missing teen from Zephyrhills

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Zephyrhills Police Department at 813-780-0050.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Have you seen Deric? Police say they are searching for a teenager who was last seen in Zephyrhills.

According to police, Deric Smith, 15, was last seen on Friday at 6 p.m. near 23rd Street and Village Chase Drive.

Police say Smith is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, brown hoodie, blue jeans, and gray Crocs.