'Keeps him winning': Derrick Brooks reflects on past wins and current service

He said, through conversations with Tony Dungy, he grew an affinity for the people of Tampa Bay. Now he has a non-profit to help local kids.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks said his legacy began off the field, through a commitment to his former coach, Tony Dungy.

"If we go about our business and serve the community, we'll never lose a game. because we're fighting the game of life. And the team will win the trust of the community and the community will trust us,” said Brooks of Dungy. “And we'll win our fair share of games on the field. He said, 'that's what's more important to me.'”

Brooks, an 11-time Pro Bowl defenseman, played 14 seasons in the NFL. He said, through conversations with Dungy, he grew an affinity for the people of Tampa Bay. He formed Derrick Brooks Charities early in his career. He shares a curriculum of accountability and achievement with kids at Brooks-DeBartolo Collegiate High School. He gives youth an opportunity to be better.

I just wanted the kids to be around what I was getting every day so they could see another voice in this world of football, but someone that's playing a bigger game,” said Brooks.

In a way, it reminds him of the role he once played on the field.

"A leader has to be a servant leader,” Brooks said. “it's really about serving and giving the glory to everybody else, and I’m perfectly fine with that. I have a goal. And I’m very meticulous in this goal. At 94 cents out of every dollar that comes into this foundation is back into the community and programming."

Brooks said there's a sort of winning equity that comes from reputation. A familiar space for another legend, Tom Brady.

"People wanted to gravitate towards that championship DNA and what that mystique was. So, yes, it was hard, because people had to see him doing it. But they were a lot more welcoming because we in Tampa hadn't seen that in years,” said Brooks.

Brooks won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2003.

"The Super Bowl memory for me, honestly, was the parade going through downtown, because that's when I honestly felt, this community waited a long time,” said Brooks.