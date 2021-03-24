Gov. DeSantis orders flags flown half-staff in honor of the 10 people killed in Colorado shooting

Flag will be lowered until Saturday, March 27.

FLORIDA, USA — On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all U.S. and state flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of the 10 people killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

The governor's office says flags will be flown at half-staff starting now and will fly until sunset on Saturday, March 27.

DeSantis' memorandum follows President Joe Biden's proclamation directed at all states.

According to Boulder Police, 10 people were shot and killed at a King Soopers Monday, March 22. Those killed were between 20 and 65 years old.

Among those killed was Officer Eric Talley, 51, who was the first person to respond to the scene.

Riki Olds, 25

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Eric Talley, 51

Kein Mahoney, 61

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65