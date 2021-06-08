Gov. DeSantis joins local leaders to discuss antisemitism

Here in Tampa Bay, a local holocaust museum was recently vandalized in an act of antisemitism.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was among a group of local leaders who spoke Tuesday evening during an antisemitism town hall.

Many of the elected officials, including Sen. Marco Rubio, spoke on the recent rise of antisemitic violence across the country and called upon politicians to address the issue.

Some leaders pointed to the recent war between Israel and Hamas as evidence of the rise in antisemitic attacks, claiming many people unfairly singled out Israel and sympathized with Hamas.

DeSantis touted Florida's strong relationship with Israel and spoke about legislation that has been passed in order to address antisemitism. That included the state's expansion of its anti-BDS law which punished companies who boycotted, divested and sanction Israel.

Here in Tampa Bay, a local holocaust museum was recently vandalized in an act of antisemitism.

On May 27, antisemitic graffiti was spray-painted on the Florida Holocaust Museum in Saint Petersburg. Authorities are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime.

