Gov. DeSantis set to speak at Florida Strawberry Festival

The annual event runs through March 13.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — While Floridians snack on tasty strawberry-flavored treats Monday at the Florida Strawberry Festival, Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference.

The governor is set to speak at 3:45 p.m. at the festival's Director's Lounge. It's unclear what DeSantis will discuss.

State lawmakers recently passed a bill aimed at making strawberry shortcake the official dessert of Florida. If signed by the governor, the tasty treat would join the likes of Key Lime Pie which already serves as Florida's state pie.

The designation of the state dessert is an effort to promote the state's $1 billion strawberry industry.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Rep. Lawrence McClure of Plant City, which is the heart of the state's farming industry. The region has 10,000 acres of strawberry fields that produce 75 percent of the nation’s winter strawberry crop.

“The Florida strawberry is something that is obviously tremendously impactful in my district,” McClure said. “This year, we'll produce almost 265 million pounds of strawberries.”

He said that the industry, as well as other agriculture in Florida, has been under attack from foreign competition.

“This bill's just very simply about pushing back on Mexico, pushing back on other folks that are trying to take over our domestic production — engaging in price dropping and other tactics to put us out of business — and to just celebrate Florida agriculture...When you go and buy your groceries, look at the label and buy Florida."

The Florida Strawberry Festival runs through March 13 in Plant City. You can find a guide to all the fun here.