DeSantis orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of those killed in FedEx mass shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered all flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff to honor the eight people killed in Friday's mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
The governor made the memorandum following President Joe Biden's proclamation.
Flags will be flown half-staff until sunset on April 20.
Law enforcement has identified the people killed in Indianapolis.
- Matthew R. Alexander, 32
- Samaria Blackwell, 19
- Amarjeet Johal, 66
- Jaswinder Kaur, 64
- Jaswinder Singh, 68
- Amarjit Skhon, 48
- Karlie Smith, 19
- John Weisert, 74
What other people are reading right now:
- Police: 8 killed in Indianapolis FedEx building shooting, others being treated at hospitals
- Baby toys at Target, Walmart recalled for potential choking hazards
- Guitarist of band formed in Tampa becomes 1st person to plead guilty over Jan. 6 Capitol riot
- Rays propose 'world class' multi-sport stadium in St. Pete for Rays and Rowdies
- Florida 'anti-riot' bill headed to Gov. DeSantis' desk after being passed by the Senate
- $235 million: Pasco County man is youngest player in Florida lottery history to win Powerball jackpot
- Police: Man charged with grand theft auto after stolen Ferrari chase
- Did you lose your vaccine card? Here's what to do next
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter