Local News

DeSantis orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of those killed in FedEx mass shooting

Flags will be flown half-staff until April 20.
Credit: Submitted
American flag at half staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered all flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff to honor the eight people killed in Friday's mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. 

The governor made the memorandum following President Joe Biden's proclamation

Flags will be flown half-staff until sunset on April 20. 

Law enforcement has identified the people killed in Indianapolis. 

  • Matthew R. Alexander, 32
  • Samaria Blackwell, 19
  • Amarjeet Johal, 66
  • Jaswinder Kaur, 64
  • Jaswinder Singh, 68
  • Amarjit Skhon, 48
  • Karlie Smith, 19
  • John Weisert, 74

