DeSantis orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of those killed in FedEx mass shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered all flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff to honor the eight people killed in Friday's mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

The governor made the memorandum following President Joe Biden's proclamation.

Flags will be flown half-staff until sunset on April 20.

Law enforcement has identified the people killed in Indianapolis.

Matthew R. Alexander, 32

Samaria Blackwell, 19

Amarjeet Johal, 66

Jaswinder Kaur, 64

Jaswinder Singh, 68

Amarjit Skhon, 48

Karlie Smith, 19

John Weisert, 74