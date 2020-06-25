Gov. DeSantis to make 'major announcement' in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A day after announcing he was signing a bill that would increase teacher pay to at least $47,500 per year, Florida's governor is making an announcement at a high school in Tampa.
Gov. DeSantis says he will make a major announcement at 3 p.m. Thursday at Cristo Rey Tampa Salesian High School.
DeSantis' visit to Tampa comes on the same day the Florida Department of Health reported another 5,508 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. It's the second day in a row more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported.
You'll be able to watch the news conference on the 10 Tampa Bay Facebook page or our YouTube channel.
