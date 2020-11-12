Gov. DeSantis to hold roundtable in Tampa on mental health for first responders

The discussion will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Tampa Firefighter Museum.

TAMPA, Fla — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and other state leaders will be in Tampa Friday morning.

The governor and first lady will be holding a roundtable discussion on mental health for first responders with DCF Secretary Chad Poppell and House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

You will be able to watch it live on 10 Tampa Bay's Facebook page, Twitter feed and YouTube channel.

