Gov. DeSantis to hold roundtable in Tampa on mental health for first responders

TAMPA, Fla — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and other state leaders will be in Tampa Friday morning.
The governor and first lady will be holding a roundtable discussion on mental health for first responders with DCF Secretary Chad Poppell and House Speaker Chris Sprowls.
The discussion will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Tampa Firefighter Museum.
You will be able to watch it live on 10 Tampa Bay's Facebook page, Twitter feed and YouTube channel.
