DeSantis in Tampa Thursday; spokesperson teases 'major announcement'

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is scheduled to join him.

TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, the governor's office said.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak around 10 a.m. at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 10 Tampa Bay will stream his news conference on our site and Facebook page.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is also slated to join the governor.

No details on what DeSantis will be discussing have been announced.

However, DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw tweeted Wednesday night he would have a "major announcement" to give Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, DeSantis announced a "massive expansion" of a first-of-its-kind model of care for substance use disorder in Florida.

The expansion called Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) is a network of addiction care and a coordinated effort between different departments in the Sunshine State, he said during a news conference in Brevard County.

The model originally started in Palm Beach County and is now being stretched across the state to 12 different counties after seeing success over the past two years.

Working together with the Florida Department of Health and the Department of Children and Families, the expansion will not only continue in Brevard County but will also extend to Clay, Duval, Escambia, Gulf, Manatee, Marion, Pasco and Volusia counties, as well.

DeSantis says the state also has its eyes on Citrus, Flagler and Pinellas counties as possible areas to expand to in the future.