DeSantis: Claims saying Operation Warp Speed, Trump administration had no COVID-19 vaccination plan are 'factually false'

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis doubled down Wednesday on his message that Florida doesn't need more infrastructure right now for COVID-19 vaccination, just more doses.

This was in response to a question from a reporter about how he thinks his relationship with the Biden administration will be going forward. The governor was in Sun City Center announcing a new vaccination site at the retirement community.

DeSantis said he wants to work constructively with the administration as the state continues to vaccinate seniors, first responders and health care workers.

Noting how supportive the Trump administration was for his Everglades initiatives, support for hurricane relief, and other infrastructure and transportation, DeSantis said he would "like to continue doing that."

However, he said any claims by the Biden administration or others asserting Operation Warp Speed didn't have a COVID-19 vaccination plan under President Trump are "factually false."

"I had probably a dozen calls with other governors over a three-month period with Warp Speed, I personally met with them multiple times in Washington... they had a plan," DeSantis said during the news conference.

After reports of claims from within the Biden administration of a lack of widespread COVID-19 vaccination plans, Dr. Anthony Fauci also contradicted those reports. During a White House press briefing last week, Fauci told reporters, "we're certainly not starting from scratch, because there is activity going on in the distribution," according to CNN and FOX News.

