Police: 15-year-old charged with murder of teen at DeSoto County Fair

ARCADIA, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with the murder of a 17-year-old at the DeSoto County Fair, according to the Arcadia Police Department.

The teen, who 10 Tampa Bay is not naming at this time due to his age, was arrested Wednesday for the shooting death of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez on Feb. 4.

"The Rodriguez–Lopez family remains in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time of losing their loved one," the Arcadia Police Department said on Facebook.