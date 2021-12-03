x
K-9 helps deputies sniff out 4 1/2 pounds of meth, $16K in 'drug money'

Deputies say they found the drugs and money inside a car and arrested two people.
Credit: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office

A K-9 helped deputies sniff out more than four and a half pounds of meth and $16,000 cash "drug money," the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said. 

The sheriff's office said on Wednesday deputies with its narcotics unit stopped a car on SW Hull Avenue and SW Highway 17. During the stop, deputies say they became suspicious of the people inside the car and asked for a K-9 unit to assist. 

K-9 Lucy and her handler arrived and Lucy proceeded to do a "free sniff" around the car and alerted her handler there were drugs inside the car, the agency said. 

Deputies say they found about four and a half pounds of meth and more than $16,000 in cash during a search of the car. 

The two people inside the car were arrested and face several charges, including trafficking meth, according to the sheriff's office. 

The sheriff's office says it is "dedicated to the removal of dangerous unlawful drugs from DeSoto County as well as those who choose to peddle such poison!" 

