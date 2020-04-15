TAMPA, Fla — Businesses across the country are being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and doing that they can to survive.

But, that isn't stopping them from lending a helping hand to the people on the front lines fighting the virus.

PDQ and Glory Days are setting up their food trucks outside hospitals and sheriff’s offices across the Tampa Bay area as a way to say thank you.

CEO Nick Reader says their goal is to help make a stressful situation a little easier.

“If we can make someone’s day and bring a smile to their face, especially hospital workers and first responders right now, that’s what we’re going to do."

They’re not the only ones helping local heroes.

3 Daughters Brewing is keeping bus drivers with Hillsborough Area Regional Transit safe by donating gallons of hand sanitizer for crews as they make essential trips for those who need it most.

Turns out hand sanitizer and coffee are quite the gifts! Big Storm Brewing Co., also in St. Pete, is sharing the love as well by donating the same items. It’s a much-welcomed boost.

The donations keep coming despite business taking a hit.

Reader says he’s trying to keep as many workers employed as possible.

“We had to furlough 1,100 people. I can tell you there were three different times I went in the janitor’s closet and cried.”

The emotions people are feeling during the coronavirus pandemic can be hard to deal with. But, in true human fashion, people still have hope for tomorrow and the giving continues.

“They’re just under a lot of stress and uncertainty so giving someone something as simple as a milkshake and saying thank you. In the old days, we’d hug them. We’re not allowed to hug anymore so we give an air bump of sorts. It’s all about how you turn a negative into a positive.”

In addition to serving first responders and healthcare workers, PDQ and Glory Days are also making donations to foster families across Tampa Bay.

