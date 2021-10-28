Detectives ask for help in identifying alleged carjacker in Clearwater

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say tried to steal a woman's keys at a Subway in Clearwater.

According to police, just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a man confronted a woman who was leaving a Subway at 2006 Drew St. Authorities say the man demanded her to give up her keys.

The woman ran back into the restaurant. The man followed and tried to wrestle the keys away from her, police say.

Workers called law enforcement and the man would leave, according to authorities. The incident was captured on the restaurant's surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.