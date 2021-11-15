x
Detectives search for car possibly involved with body parts found in McKay Bay

Authorities have not identified the person whose body parts were found.
Credit: Tampa Police Department
Tampa police are looking to find this silver car with a Pennsylvania tag that may be involved in the case of body parts found last week in McKay Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police detectives need the public's help in finding a car they believe could have connections to the body parts found in McKay Bay.

Detectives are searching for a 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with Pennsylvania tag HDE6564. 

At this time, authorities have not identified the body parts that were found in McKay Bay, but investigators believe the car could have connections to the case that is under investigation. 

If you have seen the Hyundai Elantra described, Tampa police ask you to call 813-231-6130 as soon as possible. 

Last week, police began investigating the discovery of human body parts found in McKay Bay. The only clue to help solve the mystery was on the leg found Thursday.

According to police, the tattoo of three hearts with ribbons and the names "Sean," "Greg" and "Zach" was located just beneath a lower right calf.

Credit: Tampa Police Department

As police continue investigating, Interim Tampa Police Chief Ruben Delgado said they are also searching through missing person reports in the possibility that the body belongs to someone who was reported missing.

   

