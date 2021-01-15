Check before you call: Dialing changes are coming to the greater Tampa Bay area

Four area codes will need to swap how they make calls to not cause conflict with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

You might want to check before making your first phone call this April if you live in certain parts of Manatee, Sarasota, Citrus and Hernando counties.

Florida Public Service Commission says area codes 321, 352, 561 and 941, which currently use the dialing prefix of 988 to make calls, need to make way for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

These areas will be "forced" to transition into 10--digit dialing that starts with their area code as to not have local calls to phones beginning with 988 routed to the Lifeline by mistake.

“We’re in a two-year transition to solve the challenges of implementing this nationwide Suicide Prevention effort,” PSC Chairman Gary Clark said. “This includes the need for widespread programming changes and provides time for people and businesses to prepare."