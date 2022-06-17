Dick Vitale flying back to Sarasota after better-than-expected vocal cord surgery

The iconic sportscaster thanked the public for all the support he has received.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sportscasting legend Dick Vitale is flying back to Sarasota Friday after undergoing vocal cord surgery in Boston.

His daughter shared the news as they prepared to board a private jet home. Vitale did not speak because he will be on vocal rest for about two weeks. But, he smiled for the camera.

The vocal cord surgery was completed Thursday, and Vitale told Twitter followers that the procedure came out better than his doctor thought it would.

"Thanks to many of you for prayers & love," Vitale tweeted.

Vitale recently underwent blood work and tests at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, as doctors continue to monitor the 83-year-old's health.

It has been a bumpy year, but Vitale's family has gotten some positive news in recent months. The longtime ESPN analyst announced he was cancer-free back in April following a second diagnosis of lymphoma in October 2021 — unrelated to his prior melanoma diagnosis.

Vitale underwent chemotherapy at SMH's new Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute Oncology Tower. He has consistently praised the staff there.

Earlier this month, Vitale celebrated his birthday by eating cake and watching the Tampa Bay Lightning defeat the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the NHL Conference Finals. The Bolts later went on to Game 6 and advance to the Stanley Cup Finals for the third straight year. Vitale has predicted that the Lightning will win the Cup again.

Vitale has been a broadcaster with ESPN since 1979, commentating during the network's first-ever major NCAA basketball game.