The old paper passports are getting an upgrade!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The "Gulp Coast Craft Brewery" passport is going digital!

You sign up on Visit St. Pete/Clearwater's website. Then start brewery hopping in the two cities. A total of 35 local breweries are included.

Each has a code you put into the passport to unlock different deals and discounts.

These will replace the printed passports that debuted back in 2017.

To celebrate, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater is running a "Beercation Sweepstakes" so you can win a trip to the "Gulp Coast."

To enter, just download the digital passport and visit 3 breweries before January 2, 2022.