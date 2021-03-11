x
Digital passport unlocks deals at local breweries

The old paper passports are getting an upgrade!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The "Gulp Coast Craft Brewery" passport is going digital! 

You sign up on Visit St. Pete/Clearwater's website. Then start brewery hopping in the two cities. A total of 35 local breweries are included. 

Each has a code you put into the passport to unlock different deals and discounts. 

These will replace the printed passports that debuted back in 2017. 

To celebrate, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater is running a "Beercation Sweepstakes" so you can win a trip to the "Gulp Coast." 

To enter, just download the digital passport and visit 3 breweries before January 2, 2022.

On the other side of the bay, Visit Tampa Bay offers a similar digital passport called the Bay Crafted Pass.

