Dinosaurs have landed in Tampa Bay — here's where you can visit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dino-lovers have two upcoming opportunities to check out life-size replicas of the prehistoric reptiles in the Tampa Bay area.

On its first voyage east of the Mississippi, Dinosaurs & Dragons will be invading New Port Richey from Dec. 9, 2022, to Feb. 6, 2023, at the Harry Schwettman Education Center near Downtown.

According to a news release, the event is an "interactive and educational experience that consists of nearly 100 life-size dinosaurs, dragons, hands-on labs, shows, rides and more."

Enthusiasts also have an opportunity to see rescued dinosaurs at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium starting Oct. 15.

Per a news release, guests will get to walk through the CMA and encounter the dinosaurs, which move and roar, as they rehabilitate from various ailments today’s animals face – like habitat loss and entanglement.

“Each dinosaur will have a medical patient workup chart with their backstory on display,” said COO Lisa Oliver. “We hope that by applying these real-life challenges to the dinosaurs in a fun satirical fashion, it will bring to light the severity of these ailments which can lead to the very real extinction of an entire species.”