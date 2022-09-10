Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian

In the coming weeks, individuals and families living in other counties impacted by Ian will also be able to pre-register for benefits, DCF says.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).

According to DCF, D-SNAP provides food assistance for people and families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Starting on Oct. 10, those living in counties most impacted by Ian will be able to pre-register for assistance.

These counties include Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, Sarasota and Polk. These counties are included in "Phase One" of D-SNAP. In the coming weeks, DCF will extend pre-registration and telephone interviews to additional counties. You can find those dates below or by clicking here.

DCF says after the 7-day pre-registration phase, applicants will have a phone interview with the D-SNAP call center on specific designated days.

Online pre-registration for "Phase One" begins at 1 a.m. on Oct. 10 and runs through 11 p.m. on Oct. 16. Anyone applying for assistance must pre-register during those dates. For more information, click here.

Who is eligible for D-SNAP?

Applicants are not receiving regular SNAP benefits

Applicants must live or work in a disaster-declared county at the time of Hurricane Ian

Applicants must have suffered a disaster-related loss, such as the following: Damage to their home or self-employment property Loss of food Reduction or loss of income Other disaster-related expenses

Applicants must meet financial eligibility requirements

What benefits does D-SNAP provide?

Those who participate in the telephonic D-SNAP event will get an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card by mail that can be used to buy food at authorized USDA food retailers.

DCF notes EBT cards can't be used to buy alcohol, tobacco products or non-food items.

How do you apply for D-SNAP?

Online pre-registration opens for Charlotte Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, Sarasota and Polk counties at 1 a.m. Oct. 10 through 11 p.m. Oct. 16. Pre-register by clicking here. After pre-registering, applicants in the "Phase One" schedule must call the D-SNAP call centerat 850-663-1919 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the designated day listed below for the phone interview. Thursday, Oct. 13 for last names beginning with A-F

Friday, Oct. 14 for last names beginning with G-N

Saturday, Oct. 15 for last names beginning with O-Z

Sunday, Oct. 16 for any last name

After "Phase One" is complete, DCF says there are two other phases scheduled for D-SNAP benefit registration. Here's how that breaks down:

Phase Two

Counties: Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns

Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns Pre-Registration Dates: Monday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 23

Monday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 23 Telephonic Dates: Thursday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 23

Phase Three