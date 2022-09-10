Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).
According to DCF, D-SNAP provides food assistance for people and families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Starting on Oct. 10, those living in counties most impacted by Ian will be able to pre-register for assistance.
These counties include Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, Sarasota and Polk. These counties are included in "Phase One" of D-SNAP. In the coming weeks, DCF will extend pre-registration and telephone interviews to additional counties. You can find those dates below or by clicking here.
DCF says after the 7-day pre-registration phase, applicants will have a phone interview with the D-SNAP call center on specific designated days.
Online pre-registration for "Phase One" begins at 1 a.m. on Oct. 10 and runs through 11 p.m. on Oct. 16. Anyone applying for assistance must pre-register during those dates. For more information, click here.
Who is eligible for D-SNAP?
- Applicants are not receiving regular SNAP benefits
- Applicants must live or work in a disaster-declared county at the time of Hurricane Ian
- Applicants must have suffered a disaster-related loss, such as the following:
- Damage to their home or self-employment property
- Loss of food
- Reduction or loss of income
- Other disaster-related expenses
- Applicants must meet financial eligibility requirements
What benefits does D-SNAP provide?
- Those who participate in the telephonic D-SNAP event will get an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card by mail that can be used to buy food at authorized USDA food retailers.
- DCF notes EBT cards can't be used to buy alcohol, tobacco products or non-food items.
How do you apply for D-SNAP?
- Online pre-registration opens for Charlotte Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, Sarasota and Polk counties at 1 a.m. Oct. 10 through 11 p.m. Oct. 16.
- Pre-register by clicking here.
- After pre-registering, applicants in the "Phase One" schedule must call the D-SNAP call centerat 850-663-1919 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the designated day listed below for the phone interview.
- Thursday, Oct. 13 for last names beginning with A-F
- Friday, Oct. 14 for last names beginning with G-N
- Saturday, Oct. 15 for last names beginning with O-Z
- Sunday, Oct. 16 for any last name
After "Phase One" is complete, DCF says there are two other phases scheduled for D-SNAP benefit registration. Here's how that breaks down:
Phase Two
- Counties: Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns
- Pre-Registration Dates: Monday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 23
- Telephonic Dates: Thursday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 23
Phase Three
- Counties: Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia
- Pre-registration Dates: Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30
- Telephonic Dates: Thursday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 30