ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World will resume mostly normal operations on Wednesday, as Hurricane Dorian becomes less of a threat to the Orlando area than originally thought.

The parks closed early Tuesday.

Due to schedule-related issues associated with the storm, morning extra magic hours aren't available on Wednesday. But, Magic Kingdom will host evening Extra Magic Hours from 10 p.m. until midnight on Wednesday.

Below are the updated Wednesday (Sept. 4) hours for the major Disney World parks:

Magic Kingdom: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Extra Magic Hours: 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.)

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Extra Magic Hours: 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.) Epcot: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Disney's Hollywood Studios: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Disney's Animal Kingdom : 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Disney Springs: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park: Closed

Closed Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Winter Summerland Miniature Golf: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for the latest updates and schedule changes before you head to the parks.

