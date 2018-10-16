ORLANDO, Fla. -- Walt Disney World has raised its parking fees for the second time this year.

Standard parking is now $25, up from $22; preferred parking is now $50, up from $45.

Those with oversized vehicles like shuttles, limos, campers, buses or tractor-trailers can park for $30 per day.

Earlier this year, Disney enacted parking fees for overnight resort guests -- $13 per night for value resorts, $19 a night for moderate resorts and $24 a night for deluxe and deluxe villa resorts.

Those who come to the hotels but don’t stay overnight can still park for free.

Annual passholders can park for free at all four parks. Free parking for all guests is available at Disney’s water parks, Disney Springs and ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Disney World also recently increased annual passholder prices and single ticket prices. Single tickets for all four parks now vary by date with prices ranging $109 to $129 depending on how popular the day is expected to be.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP