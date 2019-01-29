TAMPA, Fla. — Wood plank home decorations have become really popular over the recent years. While it can be easily found in most home stores, some people are opting to make it on their own.

These do-it-yourselfers have the opportunity to add custom elements to their pieces to make them truly one of a kind.

The problem is not everyone had the skills or tools needed to work on these projects by themselves. That's where a DIY workshop can help. They provide the tools, materials and instruction to complete a variety of projects.

Meghan Skelly is the owner of AR Workshop Tampa.

"DIY has been a trend now for the past couple years," said Skelly. "You feel really accomplished and proud of what you can make rather than just going to the store and buying it."

Skelly hosts workshops and private events at her location in South Tampa, where you can make clocks, wood signs, trays, even a blanket ladder and a chunky blanket to go with it.

These workshops can be great for date night, a night out with friends or even a fun afternoon with the kids.

