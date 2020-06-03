If you have a traffic violation and you don't pay your fines and fees, your license will be suspended. Even worse, if you are driving with a suspended license, you can end up in jail.

But you can get a second chance.

250 drivers in Tampa Bay got the opportunity to get back on the roads thanks to a program in Hillsborough County called Operation Green Light.

It gives drivers who have not paid their traffic violation fees a chance to see a judge, get their fines and fees reduced – and pay them.

After that, they immediately walk out of the courtroom and get a new drivers license at a mobile DMV van waiting outside.

Every year, hundreds of people register and the Clerk's office reviews each case. But the program is limited to only qualified people who register in advance.

The following types of cases do NOT qualify:

Suspension for non-payment of child support

Driving under the influence

Felony traffic offenses

Commercial driver's licenses

Habitual traffic offender revocation

Permanent license revocation

Medical revocation

Suspension for violations that occurred outside of Hillsborough County Florida

Failure to complete driver training or a driver improvement course, or alcohol or substance abuse education

The event is held on an annual basis. To learn more, click here

