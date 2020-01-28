CLEARWATER, Fla — He’s behind bars at the Pinellas County Jail – and staying there.

William Walden is accused of sexual battery, and is being held without bond.

Police say the 34-year-old drove a woman to an empty parking lot on Saturn Avenue in Clearwater, dragged her out of the passenger seat and threw her on the ground.

According to the arrest affidavit, the crime happened in September, but Walden was just arrested on Monday.

The complaint states that Walden left his DNA on the victim’s skin, and investigators matched it to him through the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

Walden has a long criminal history including arrests for methamphetamine possession, selling cocaine, stalking and domestic battery.

