LAKELAND, Fla. — Police have found an SUV officers say may have been the one that hit and killed a pedestrian Thursday in Plant City.

According to police, a man's body was found around 7:30 p.m. about 1,000 feet west of Charlie Taylor Road.

On Friday, Plant City police were tipped off about the vehicle by Lakeland police after they received a call for a suspicious SUV in a wooded area near a mobile home park.

Officers discovered a 2005-2007 Hyundai Tucson with heavy frontal damage. The vehicle appears to have the same damage described at the scene of the hit-and-run.

The vehicle has been impounded and taken to the Plant City Police Department for a further investigation.

Plant City police are asking anyone who may know who owns or drives this type of vehicle to contact them at 813-757-9200 or call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

