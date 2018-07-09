Newly-released documents show that Jordan Belliveau's mother -- the woman accused with his murder -- had actually thought about letting him be adopted by another family.

Documents from Pinellas County Child Protection Investigators show Charisse Stinson mentioned permanent placement, and she and Jordan's father had received information about private adoption.

But then on May 31, Jordan was reunified with Stinson.

The documents show that the mom and dad still did not complete a case plan -- but Jordan was still reunited.

During the three months he was in Stinson's custody-- a Guardian ad Litem, an advocate for the child, reported she could rarely get a hold of her.

The same Guardian ad Litem never supported the reunification, but Directions for Living, the group responsible for the case management, wanted Jordan and his mother reunited.

A caseworker said she met with Charisse and Jordan last Friday and she cried about financial problems.

Police say Charisse murdered Jordan one day later.

