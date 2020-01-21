TAMPA, Fla. — As the temperatures drop around Florida this week, you're bound to hear someone say something along the lines of, "The cold will make us sick!"

We wanted to know if there was any truth to that, so we went to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital to talk to Dr. Juan Carlos Abanses, the Associate Director for the Pediatric Mercy Room.

"The truth is, not really," says Dr. Abanses. "It's really the time of year, the winter months." So it's not the cold temperatures that gives you a cold, it's the fact that people tend to stay inside more when temperatures drop, making it easier for germs to spread from person to person.

Dr. Abanses says Florida also has a later flu season than the rest of the country, so when we see cool temps in January, it comes around the same time as we're seeing more cases of the flu. He does offer some advice though: wash your hands. A proper balanced diet and taking some vitamins will help, but he urges the best thing to do is was your hands and wipe down shared surfaces like door handles, telephones and remote controls at home and work.

Another thing to watch out for is your symptom progression. If you're sick, but just keep getting sicker, make sure you go to the doctor because pneumonia can be a very serious illness.

