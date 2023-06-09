Does your Tampa water smell, taste or look different? Here's why

The city temporarily made some changes to its water disinfection process.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa residents may experience some changes in their water due to a temporary change in the water disinfection process, according to the Tampa Water Department.

Officials say residents may see a change in the water's smell, color and taste from Monday, June 12 to July 3 as the department uses chlorine instead of chloramine to disinfect the water.

The change is part of its routine maintenance to preserve drinking water quality, the department wrote in a statement. The temporary adjustment will help prevent bacteria from developing in water mains and service lines.

For customers who are sensitive to chlorine, the city gives advice to minimize the effects of the change:

Run the tap for a few minutes before using the water.

Fill a pitcher of water and let it sit for several hours to allow any residual chlorine to evaporate.

Consider installing a carbon filter on kitchen/bathroom faucets or shower heads or replacing existing filters with new ones.